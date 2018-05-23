Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is adding another special award to her long list of accolades.

The actress is this year’s recipient of the annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“Like Mark Twain, Julia has enriched American culture with her iconic, unforgettable, and outright hilarious brand of humor,” Deborah F. Rutter, the president of the Kennedy Center, said in a statement obtained by the New York Times. “Over four decades, her wildly original characters and her gift for physical comedy have left us in stitches.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Veep HBO/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Seinfeld alum and Veep star Louis-Dreyfus, 57, issued her own statement in line with her signature brand of humor.

“Merely to join the list of distinguished recipients of this award would be honor enough, but, as a student of both American history and literature, the fact that Mr. Twain himself will be presenting the award to me in person is particularly gratifying,” she said.

She also tweeted about the news, writing, “Well, this is insanely exciting.”

Past recipients of the award include Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Lily Tomlin and Eddie Murphy.

The actress, who announced her battle with breast cancer last September, is set to return to work to film the seventh and final season of Veep in August.

She will receive the award on Oct. 21 in a ceremony in Washington. The final season of Veep will premiere on HBO in 2019.