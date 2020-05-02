Seinfeld Reunion! Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander Reflect on Their Beloved Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander virtually reunited for an Instagram Live chat to raise money for frontline coronavirus workers

Elaine Benes and George Costanza are together again!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander teamed up for a mini Seinfeld reunion on Saturday to raise money for frontline coronavirus workers in partnership with Direct Relief.

"I can't stand it, I'm so happy to see you!" the actress told her former costar.

"Jason suggested that we both watch 'The Chinese Restaurant' from season 2," she said. "And we watched 'The Contest' from season 4."

"It was really like doing an unrehearsed play. You had a couple of moments that made me laugh out loud," he told Louis-Dreyfus about "The Chinese Restaurant" episode, which Alexander said was one of his most memorable to shoot.

"I remember feeling like it was like the inmates running the asylum," she joked. "It was a real feeling of 'f--- it,' we're just gonna do this."

In addition to reminiscing about the "tiny" sets and working with Larry David, Louis-Dreyfus, 59, and Alexander, 60, also recalled their nearly decade-long run together with costars Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Richards as well as his TV mom Estelle Harris and her onscreen dad Lawrence Tierney.

Answering a fan who asked her about being the only woman in the cast, Louis-Dreyfus said, "It was a little strange for me, but I liked it. We were a small group, it had a specialness to it. It was a tad lonely at times, to a certain extent."

And speaking about being able to financially support his family amid the coronavirus pandemic, Alexander said: "Like you, my family is disproportionately blessed, thanks to God and Jerry Seinfeld. ... My poor son Gabe, who feeds off of interactions with people, is miserable, he's miserable. It's unpleasant for me and family but it's not critical like the people I care about."

Louis-Dreyfus first teased the virtual reunion on Friday.

Continuing her weekly tradition of having chats with a costar while raising money, the actress shared that this time around, she’d be sitting down with Alexander.

“Tomorrow I have a really special guest. I’ve got my friend Jason Alexander and we’re going to be talking about a show we made together called Seinfeld,” she said during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“You can find it on television if you look for it — I think it’s there” she quipped of the ultra-successful sitcom. “There was a lot of lazy writing.”

The actress, who has raised over $40,000 for healthcare workers over the past month, also hyped up the reunion on social media.

“Who knew we knew anything about social distancing back in the 90s?” she wrote on Instagram ahead of the event, alongside a photograph of their characters having a conversation through an open window. “Join me and @jalexander1959 as we talk about nothing on Insta Live."

“Me and Elaine tomorrow. Prepare a BIG salad. Serenity now,” Alexander wrote alongside his own video, including a few references for avid fans.

Seinfeld ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

In late 2019, Netflix announced that all 180 episodes of the iconic series will stream on the platform in 2021 after the show's current contract with Hulu ends. The streaming deal with distributor Sony Pictures is set for five years.

