Julia Louis-Dreyfus Looks Happy and Healthy on Hawaii Vacation Following Cancer Treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is enjoying some fun in the sun.

The Veep star, 57, took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from her picturesque Hawaii vacation with husband Brad Hall after undergoing surgery for breast cancer in February.

In her first post, Louis-Dreyfus shared a make-up free selfie while exploring the island of Lanai, Hawaii.

“Hiding in the bushes outside the Blue Ginger Cafe. #lanai,” she captioned the photo.

She also showed off her hula dancing skills in a beachside boomerang post. Wearing a white bathing suit coverup and a black baseball cap, the actress was all smiles as she demonstrated her impressive moves.

“Aloha baby!” she wrote.

The final post featured Louis-Dreyfus with her husband, all smiles as they relaxed in the water together.

“I had to crop this photo. You’re welcome,” she captioned the adorable photo.

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, days after she won her sixth consecutive outstanding lead actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on Veep (which set the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series).

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Kisses Her Husband Under the Mistletoe on Christmas Eve Amid Cancer Battle

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she tweeted at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The Seinfeld alum has remained positive on social media throughout her battle. In January, she completed her last round of chemotherapy, and in February she underwent surgery.