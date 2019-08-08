Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She's 'Very Happy to Be Alive' After Cancer

After beating breast cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was eager to move on with her life.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the comedian says she looked forward to returning to work after completing cancer treatment.

“It was wonderful to go back because frankly, it was a distraction from the prior year, which had been so harrowing,” she said.

Louis-Dreyfus filmed the seventh and final season of Veep, which postponed production while she underwent cancer treatment, less than seven months after completing her final round of chemotherapy and undergoing surgery.

“To put blinders on and just focus on making the funniest f—– show possible was a great relief,” she said.

Louis-Dreyfus went public with the news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017. Just over a year later, she announced that she is in remission.

“I hate to have to think about it,” she said. “But I’m very happy to be alive.”

“There is that moment that you have when you’re like, ‘Is this it for me?’ ” she added. “Because you know everybody here in this room is going to come across that moment in their life, but you never think you will.”

When asked how her diagnosis changed her life, Louis-Dreyfus said she’s still coming to terms with everything she went through.

“I’m glad I got through it, but there’s a part of me that’s still a little frightened, you know?” she said.

Louis-Dreyfus previously said the experience has opened her eyes to the important cause of affordable health care.

“I think it’s an important conversation to have about health and health care,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I very much considered the notion that as someone battling this disease, the idea that I might not have health insurance, which I do thanks to my great union, is completely terrifying.”

“Health care should be for all,” she said. “I believed that before and now I really know it.”