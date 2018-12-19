Julia Louis-Dreyfus is saying farewell to Veep.

The eight-time Emmy Award winner, who has won six for her portrayal of politician Selina Meyer on the series, revealed on Twitter Tuesday that the hit HBO comedy is shooting its last day of filming season 7, which is the show’s last. It will premiere in 2019.

“Today is our final shooting day on this glorious show,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself.

In the image, she looks at the camera and covers most of her face with a clutch that has “#veep” written across it.

Today is our final shooting day on this glorious show. @veephbo pic.twitter.com/k5gnS78O2z — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) December 18, 2018

The final day of shooting marks a long year for the 57-year-old, who went public with the news that she was battling breast cancer in September 2017.

More than a year later, Louis-Dreyfus talked to late night host Jimmy Kimmel in October about beating the disease and returning to the series, which postponed filming while she underwent cancer treatment.

“First and foremost, we had stalled Veep production because of my situation,” she explained. “A lot of people worked for me, so I knew I really couldn’t keep it private because I had to tell everybody what was going on.”

Through the experience, Louis-Dreyfus’ eyes were opened to the importance of affordable health care.

“I think it’s an important conversation to have about health and health care,” the Seinfeld alum said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I very much considered the notion that as someone battling this disease, the idea that I might not have health insurance, which I do thanks to my great union, is completely terrifying.”