Julia Louis-Dreyfus Celebrates 34th Wedding Anniversary with 'Love of My Life' Brad Hall 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall first met while both attending Northwestern University in the 1980s

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is marking more than three decades of bliss with Brad Hall.

The Veep star, 60, and her Saturday Night Live comedian husband, 63, celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on Friday, with Louis-Dreyfus sharing a sweet set of photos of the couple on her Instagram page in honor of the milestone.

"34 years in, keeping our head above water. Love and love to the love of my life," she captioned the photos, one of which featured her planting a sweet kiss on Hall's cheek as they both swam in the water.

The couple - who share sons Henry, 28, and Charlie, 23 - met while attending Northwestern University when Louis-Dreyfus auditioned for Hall's theater production in the early 1980s, she told Craig Ferguson on his late-night talk show in 2013.

"There were a couple of moments, some of which I will not share," Louis-Dreyfus said of meeting Hall. "But I would say that I knew almost immediately. It's really the truth."

The pair wed in 1987 and have collaborated on various projects since then, including the early-2000s NBC comedy Watching Ellie and a 2012 short film titled Picture Paris.

When Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017, she later said that it was her close family and friends who helped her get through.

"You hear it all the time, but the people that I relied on the most, besides the very capable doctors and nurses who took care of me, were my family and my close friends," she told PEOPLE in April 2020, about a year and a half after announcing that she was cancer-free.

And of course, among those who never left her side were husband Hall and her sons. "It was like they had their hands underneath me holding me up," she said.

Looking back, the Seinfeld alum added that the experience bonded her even tighter with her family.