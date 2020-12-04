Julia Louis-Dreyfus Apologizes (Again!) for Giving Bryan Cranston a Cold During Seinfeld Makeouts

Bryan Cranston previously joked that getting sick after filming the scenes with Julia Louis-Dreyfus "was worth it"

Bryan Cranston won't let Julia Louis-Dreyfus forget that time she gave him a cold while shooting Seinfeld together.

The two stars shared the screen for several episodes of the classic '90s sitcom, when Cranston, 64, played Tim Whatley, a dentist who briefly dated Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine. On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Breaking Bad actor once again reminded Louis-Dreyfus of how she got him sick through a kissing scene — and she once again apologized.

"I was the dentist on Seinfeld for several episodes and we, uh, got together occasionally," said Cranston, as DeGeneres clarified, "You made out a lot."

"Yeah there was a makeout — oh hello! There you go!" he said as a throwback photo of the pair kissing appeared onscreen. "What I remember from that night is that Julia, I think you had a cold that week, and we were kissing and I got a cold."

"Well, first of all, I want to apologize for that again," said Louis-Dreyfus, who appeared virtually, as Cranston and DeGeneres laughed. "It seems as if you've recovered. Right?"

"I promise not to bring it up but every other month or so," Cranston joked.

At the Emmy Awards in 2014, Cranston and Louis-Dreyfus poked fun at their Seinfeld days by sharing a playful smooch onstage at the awards show. Celebrating her win that night, Louis-Dreyfus sealed the moment with a furious makeout session with Cranston.

Prior to that, while presenting the outstanding actor in a comedy series category, Louis-Dreyfus pretended not to remember Cranston’s stint on Seinfeld.

“When Bryan and I were talking on the phone about what we were going to do as our presenting bit, it dawned on me that this would be a nice part three of the joke,” she told PEOPLE at the time of the gag kiss.

Before going through with the kiss, the pair checked with their spouses, who agreed the bit would be a hit. “Obviously I might not have won,” Louis-Dreyfus added. “That was very stiff competition, so we worked it in such a way so that hopefully the presenting stuff worked on its own.”

As for Cranston, when asked by PEOPLE about his hot smooch with Louis-Dreyfus he said, “I think it’s not a question of why, more a question of why not.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2014 about his memorable role on Seinfeld, Cranston brought up the costar infection moment, joking "it was worth it."