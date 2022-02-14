Julia Haart Accuses Estranged Husband Silvio Scaglia of 'Bullying' as He Responds to 'Baseless Personal Smears'

Julia Haart has accused her estranged husband, Silvio Scaglia, of "bullying" days after filing for divorce.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the My Unorthodox Life star, 50, alleges that Scaglia, 63, engaged in "bullying" behavior during the course of their relationship.

Haart also applied for a temporary restraining order against Scaglia, claiming that he "has become increasingly volatile, abusive, and unhinged" toward her and her children "over the past several weeks." (Haart shares four kids, Batsheva Haart, Miriam Haart, Shlomo Haart and Aron Haart, with ex-husband Yosef Hendler.)

The lawsuit filed by Haart states that she was wrongfully terminated from her CEO position at Elite World Group (EWG), a high-profile talent agency in the fashion and modeling industry of which she says she is 50% co-owner, "even though Haart is the public face and creative force behind EWG and its business enormously benefits from her prominent media profile."

Silvio Scaglia Julia Haart Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

According to the suit, the Netflix star's firing had "nothing whatsoever to do with Haart's performance as CEO of EWG," and alleges that she was terminated because Scaglia not only wanted to sell the business so he could get cash to fund his new business venture, SHS Asset Management, but also because of a "personal vendetta against his estranged wife."

Additionally, it is alleged that Scaglia blocked access to the EWG office and cut off her corporate credit cards, shut off phone service to their marital home and terminated her assistants — something that the suit calls "egregious, bullying, unauthorized conduct."

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that Scaglia is using the press to plant stories and false allegations against Haart, as "Scaglia is keenly aware that the media has a particular interest in her life."

While "both parties have withdrawn money for personal expenditures" from their joint bank account, Haart claims that Scaglia has taken substantially more than Haart, withdrawing millions to invest in SHS Asset Management, as well as to fund his "lavish lifestyle" and to pay the retainer for his divorce attorneys.

On the flip side, Scaglia has accused Haart of illegally transferring $850,000.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Scaglia said, "We are not going to respond to the multiple falsehoods and baseless personal smears in Ms. Haart's Delaware lawsuit except to put faith in the court to determine the facts and the law. We will note, however, that it seems Ms. Haart has not taken the time to read the company's governing documents as to who owns the stock that controls the company."

"We note, however, that this baseless action cannot divert attention from the suit filed last week in NY Supreme Court by Mr. Scaglia, which demands return by Ms. Haart of the $850,000 cash by wire transfer that Ms. Haart illegally, without notice or authority, caused to be transferred from the company to her personal company," the spokesperson added. "We will have more to say in the future about the need for Ms. Haart to be held legally accountable for such allegedly illegal misappropriation of company funds."

"The claims against Julia Haart are not based in fact and an attempt for Silvio Scaglia to take the attention off of his own history of failed investments, (La Perla, Babelgum, Yewno)," Haart's lawyer Marty Singer said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"In fact, the company still owned by Scaglia that has any value is the company that was run by Haart, who took over the operations of the business and as a result its valuation has increased over 5 times from $90 million to $500 million. The account that is the basis of a lawsuit is a jointly owned account, and the same account that Mr. Scaglia used to pay his own divorce lawyers," the statement continued.