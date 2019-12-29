Julia Garner Is Married! Actress Weds Foster the People Frontman Mark Foster

Julia Garner is a bride!

On Saturday, the Ozark actress, 25, married fiancé Mark Foster, who is the lead singer of Foster the People. Designer Zac Posen shared photos from the couple’s reception on Instagram Story, including a video of the newlyweds slow dancing.

“Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims 🕊💫,” Posen wrote on Instagram Sunday.

Garner wore a white dress that featured lace detailing throughout and a satin bodice. Meanwhile, the groom, 35, wore a black tuxedo and color-coordinated bow tie.

Posen also shared a photo of himself with the couple, writing: “Congratulations @juliagarner94 @mistersmims.”

A source confirmed the couple’s engagement to PEOPLE in May. “They got engaged when they were in Yellowstone,” the source said.

Though Garner and Foster had not publicly confirmed their engagement, she was photographed wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger days later at the Dirty John FYC panel in Los Angeles.

The Assistant star also showed off her diamond engagement in October, when she shared photos, taken by Foster, from their trip to Montana.

After this year’s Emmy Awards, during which Garner won for supporting actress, Foster raved about his beloved’s big victory on Instagram. “It took me time to process the last twenty four hours and find a quiet moment of thought after an incredibly surreal weekend. I’m beyond proud of this girl,” the singer wrote, along with photos of Garner holding her trophy.

“Congratulations you beautiful angel of a human. it brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans. you deserve every bit of love and respect. you’re so incredibly special. I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine,” he concluded.