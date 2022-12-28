Julia Garner Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Husband in Rare Tribute on 3rd Wedding Anniversary

The Ozark star and Foster the People frontman Mark Foster tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding in December 2019

Published on December 28, 2022 05:22 PM
ulia Garner and Mark Foster attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Julia Garner is reaching another milestone in her marriage with Mark Foster.

The Inventing Anna actress celebrated her third wedding anniversary on Tuesday by posting a throwback photo of the pair from their big day.

Alongside a photo of her walking hand in hand with Foster and holding a bouquet of flowers at New York City Hall, she captioned the rare Instagram tribute: "💫 3 years today 💫"

Echoing the sentiment, the Foster the People frontman replied in the comment section, writing, "my sweet bride 😘"

Garner's followers and celebrity friends honored the couple in the post including Taylor Lautner, Sharon Stone, and Tan France from Netflix's Queer Eye.

Lautner simply commented with red heart emoji, while Stone sent her "Congratulations" and France added, "Happy Anniversary 🥰"

Garner, 28, and Foster, 38, first crossed paths at the Sundance Film Festival nearly seven years before tying the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding in December 2019. "We went back and forth from having a big wedding to eloping in Vegas," Garner told Vogue at the time. "We ultimately decided to get married at City Hall in New York City, just like my parents did 40 years ago."

In 2019, Foster was also by Garner's side when she took home her first Emmy for her role as Ruth Langmore on Netflix's Ozark. In her acceptance speech, Garner gave her then-future husband a special shoutout, calling Foster "the love of my life."

The musician later raved about Garner's big victory on Instagram, writing, "It took me time to process the last twenty-four hours and find a quiet moment of thought after an incredibly surreal weekend. I'm beyond proud of this girl," alongside photos of the actress holding her trophy.

He continued, "I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine."

RELATED VIDEO: Inventing Anna True Story: Everything to Know About Anna Delvey, Including Her Crimes and Where She Is Now

Earlier this year, Garner won her third Emmy for her role in Ozark and Foster was once again present to celebrate her victory. The proud husband walked the red carpet with Garner in a black suit while the actress was seen in a dramatic black down with a cut-out in the middle.

Garner also gave Foster a shout-out in her acceptance speech, thanking her family and husband for their support.

