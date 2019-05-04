Julia Garner is going to be a bride!

The Ozark and Dirty John actress is engaged to Foster the People’s lead singer Mark Foster, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“They got engaged last week when they were in Yellowstone,” says the source.

PEOPLE is out to Garner and Foster’s reps for comment.

Although the couple hasn’t publicly confirmed their engagement, the actress, 25, was photographed wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger on Thursday evening at the Dirty John FYC panel in Los Angeles.

At the end of April, the lovebirds spent time in Montana, where they visited Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park.

During the trip, both posted photos from the vacation to social media.

“Golden hour in #Montana 🌞💛🌝,” Garner, who stars as Terra Newell on Bravo’s Dirty John, captioned a series of Instagram photos of herself and Foster standing solo on the plains.

Foster, 35, also posted a picture of Garner sitting on his lap. “Yellowstone welcoming committee,” he captioned the photo of them both wearing hats.

Months before their excursion to Yellowstone, the couple enjoyed an international trip to Costa Rica.

On Dec. 30, Foster shared a sweet snap of the pair from their Central America vacation.

“Me and my arrow,” he wrote alongside the image of the pair in Montezuma.