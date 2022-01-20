Julia Garner has gained acclaim (and two Emmys) for her role on Netflix's Ozark and stars in Netflix's upcoming Inventing Anna

What to Know About Julia Garner, the Award-Winning Actress from Ozark and Inventing Anna

Julia Garner is taking over Netflix, one show at a time.

Over the past five years, the 27-year-old actress has received critical acclaim for her role as Ruth Langmore on Netflix's Ozark alongside Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

In February, she will be starring in the anticipated new Shonda Rhimes series Inventing Anna.

Based on the New York magazine article about Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress under the name Anna Delvey, the series is sure to be one of Garner's biggest roles yet.

Ahead of Garner's upcoming projects, learn more facts about the talented star.

She got into acting as a way to overcome her shyness

julia garner Credit: Nicole Wilder/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

During an interview on BUILD Series, Garner revealed that she actually took acting classes to help her be more outgoing.

She later did student films at Columbia University, where she ended up making a connection with someone working in a casting office for Susan Shopmaker.

Shortly after, Shopmaker cast her in Martha Marcy May Marlene, which marked her first film role at age 17. Since then, she has gone on to appear in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, We Are What We Are, The Assistant, The Americans, and Dirty John.

She's an Emmy-winning actress

julia garner Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Garner has received critical acclaim for her various TV and film roles, including two Emmy Awards. In 2019, she received her first Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Ozark. She ended up receiving the same award the following year, once again for her role as Ruth on Ozark.

She's married to Mark Foster

julia garner and mark foster Credit: getty

While Garner has become a big name in the acting world, her husband is a big name in the music industry. The actress is married to Foster the People lead singer Mark Foster. After meeting at Sundance Film Festival, the two hit it off and started dating. The couple eventually got engaged during a trip to Yellowstone in 2019 and tied the knot later that year.

She did method acting for her Ozark role

julia garner Credit: netflix

Garner really went the extra mile when preparing for her role as Ruth on Ozark. As a Bronx native herself, the actress prepared a Missouri accent for her audition so she could sound more like the character.

After booking the part, Garner went full method actor by spending a whole month talking like her character. "I wanted to sound authentic, so a month before doing Ozark, I would only speak in the accent," she told IndieWire. "I would walk around everywhere [using the accent]. I'd order my food with the accent. You kind of get a sense of the character [that way]."

Her style icons probably aren't what you expect

julia garner Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In addition to becoming a big star in Hollywood, Garner has become one to watch in the fashion world, appearing in campaigns for Prada and scoring an invite to the 2021 Met Gala.

As for her personal style icons, Garner told Vanity Fair that she personally draws inspiration from Audrey Hepburn, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and Diane Keaton.

She visited Anna Delvey in prison to prepare for her Inventing Anna role

Inventing Anna Credit: Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

During an interview with Town and Country magazine, Garner revealed that she met the real-life Anna Sorokin before playing her on Inventing Anna.