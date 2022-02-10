Julia Garner Says She Respects Anna Delvey Not Watching Inventing Anna: 'That's Her Choice'

Julia Garner respects Anna Sorokin's decision not to see Inventing Anna.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Wednesday, the 28-year-old actress responded to the 31-year-old convicted con artist's recent comments that she doesn't plan to watch the upcoming Netflix series created by Shonda Rhimes.

"I respect whatever Anna does in terms of whether she wants to watch the show or doesn't want to watch the show," said Garner, who plays Sorokin in Inventing Anna. "That's her choice and that's totally fine. She doesn't have to watch the show."

Sorokin famously posed as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey while living in N.Y.C. from 2013 to 2017. During that time, she climbed social ranks, brushed shoulders with celebrities and used her social standing to defraud wealthy people, banks and hotels. She was arrested in 2017 and released from prison in 2021 after less than four years due to good behavior. Shortly after her release, she was taken into custody by ICE for violating the terms of her visa. Sorokin remains in ICE custody and faces deportation back to Germany.

"I never made the show in anticipation, thinking that she's going to watch it. If she did watch it, great," Garner continued. "If not, that's fine, too. I respect whatever she wants to do."

Inventing Anna Credit: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Earlier this month, Sorokin wrote about her current situation and the new show in an open letter published by Insider. While Sorokin sold the rights to Netflix for Inventing Anna, she acknowledged that she hoped to be free by the time it was released.

"Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me," Sorokin said. "I was hoping that by the time Inventing Anna came out, I would've moved on with my life. I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end."

Julia Garner, Anna Sorokin Julia Garner, Anna Sorokin | Credit: Nicole Rivelli/Netflix; TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

She added, "Nearly four years in the making and hours of phone conversations and visits later, the show is based on my story and told from a journalist's perspective. And while I'm curious to see how they interpreted all the research and materials provided, I can't help but feel like an afterthought, the somber irony of being confined to a cell at yet another horrid correctional facility lost between the lines, the history repeating itself."

After being cast as the swindler in the 9-episode, true-crime series, Garner visited Sorokin at the Albion Correctional Facility in upstate New York, in an effort to better understand the person she was going to play.

"The thing that took me by surprise was how bubbly she was, and how charming, and how likable," Garner tells People (the TV Show!) correspondent Segun Oduolowu in a segment airing Thursday. "She went from darkness to lightness, from lightness to darkness in seconds. That's why she was able to convince all these people to believe in her. And it was so captivating, but it also made it very scary."

"Anna's a dreamer, as corny as that sounds," Garner adds. "She wanted something bigger and better, and she came to New York because she was dreaming of something. And maybe she didn't go about it the right way, but at the moment, she thought that was the right way."