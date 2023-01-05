Julia Fox Tells Andy Cohen She's Open to Joining 'The Real Housewives of New York City' : 'Never Say Never'

Admitting she's previously been in contact with producers, Julia Fox said she could be a Housewife — if she "can vibe" with the other cast members

By
Published on January 5, 2023 12:35 PM

Is Julia Fox hungry for an apple?

The model is keeping her options open when it comes to reality TV. In speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Fox, 32, admitted she's not opposed to joining The Real Housewives of New York City.

"It's a tough question because I don't know what the new girls are giving," Fox said of the revamped RHONY cast. "I kind of have to just feel it out a little bit."

She ended the statement with an open door: "If I think we can vibe, then yeah, why not?"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Julia Fox attends the Harper's BAZAAR and Bloomingdale's Fête Celebrating Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's 59th Street Store on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Fox also revealed that a "producer did call me" about being on the show after she struck up a friendship with RHONY alum Leah McSweeney. "It was kind of — I had a lot going on in that moment so, it just wasn't the right time," she added. "But, you know, never say never."

When the game also included a poll of live viewers who would or wouldn't like to see Fox on the show, 61 percent of the audience voted "no," which sent Fox into a bout of laughter.

Fox was last romantically linked to Kanye West shortly after the musician split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Fox called their buzzy-yet-short-lived relationship a "crash course on how to be famous" after she received intense hate for getting together with the controversial Donda artist.

Fox also told ES magazine that "real life set in and the lifestyle wasn't sustainable." She added that she "tapped out at the first sign of a red flag."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo (check listings). No premiere date has been announced for season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

