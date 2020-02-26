Judy Blume's Coming-of-Age Novel Summer Sisters Is Becoming a Hulu Series

Image zoom Rachel Murray/Getty Images; Amazon

One of Judy Blume’s most beloved young-adult novels is coming to the small screen.

Summer Sisters, the 1998 coming-of-age book that chronicles the life of two friends, Victoria “Vix” Leonard and Caitlin Somers, is being adapted into a Hulu scripted series, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported Tuesday.

Liz Tigelaar (Once Upon a Time, Revenge) will serve as a writer, executive producer and showrunner on the series. Blume will also executive produce, along with Stacey Silverman, Tigelaar’s partner in the production company Best Day Ever.

Tigelaar is also the executive producer for Hulu’s upcoming miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng. It stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon and premieres on March 18.

The logline for Hulu’s Summer Sisters, per THR and Variety, reads, “Set on Martha’s Vineyard, the story explores the beautiful, intoxicating and everlasting impact of female friendship…and how it has the power to break your heart.”

A premiere date for Summer Sisters has not yet been announced.

According to both outlets, Tigelaar has been a longtime fan of Blume’s work and even wrote her a letter two decades ago asking to adapt Summer Sisters as a series.

This is Blume’s second book to be adapted for the small screen, following the children’s TV series Fudge, which aired in the mid 1990’s for one season on ABC and another season on CBS. She is also the author of classic YA novels Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, which is being developed into a film.