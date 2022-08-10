Judge Rules Lori Loughlin Can Visit Canada for Possible Acting Work Post College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is allowed to travel north for work this fall for an unnamed project in Canada

By
Published on August 10, 2022 11:50 AM
Lori Loughlin
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lori Loughlin is moving on.

The actress, 58, has been granted permission by a judge to travel to Canada for work, two years after she pleaded guilty in a college admissions scandal and was sentenced to two months in jail.

According to a court document issued August 5 and obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton approved a request for the Full House alum to visit Canada this fall for a week-long work trip. The visit is set for either September or October, contingent if Loughlin accepts the filming job.

The memo notes that "Ms. Loughlin has remained in compliance during her term of supervised release," having paid a $150,000 fine and completed a community service requirement.

Loughlin has slowly been stepping back into the spotlight after making national headlines for her involvement in the college admissions scandal organized by Rick Singer. Last September, the star booked her first acting role post-scandal, revisiting her former When Calls the Heart role in its When Hope Calls spinoff.

This casting marked a major career turn for Loughlin after she was previously written off the series.

Loughlin later attended a special Valentine's Day dinner hosted by Kris Jenner. And in June, she made her return to the red carpet at the DesignCare 2022 Gala benefiting the HollyRod Foundation.

Last month, she opened up about her desire to give back to communities in need and her volunteer efforts with Project Angel Food.

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

As Loughlin and other volunteers shared testimonials about their experience, the star revealed how volunteering with the organization helped her during a tough time.

"It is a community, it is a family, and all the people that work here are so wonderful," she explained in the segment, broadcasted on Los Angeles' KTLA 5.

"They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken," she continued. "That's how I found a home here, and that's what I feel like they did for me, and that's why I'm so proud to be here and working with this organization, because they really do care. It's really a community."

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, 59, pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy to commit fraud. She spent two months in jail later that year and was ordered to complete 150 community service hours upon her release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her fashion designer husband served a five-month prison sentence, which he completed in April 2021.

Related Articles
Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin Recalls Feeling 'Down and Broken' in First TV Appearance Since College Admissions Scandal
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Lori Loughlin attends DesignCare 2022 Gala to benefit the HollyRod Foundation on June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation)
Lori Loughlin Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since the College Admissions Scandal
775129352SG052_The_Women_s_
Lori Loughlin Paid 2 College Students' Tuition Following Admissions Scandal
Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin Books First Acting Role Following Jail Time for College Admissions Scandal
Lori Loughlin Returns to Acting in First Role Since College Admissions Scandal — See a Sneak Peek!
Lori Loughlin Returns to Acting in First Role Since College Admissions Scandal — See a Sneak Peek
Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are photographed leaving Boston Massachussetts courthouse where they are appearing in front of a judge facing charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, with an alleged nation
Why Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli's Proposed Sentences Are Different
Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin and Bella Giannulli
Olivia Jade Giannulli Says Mom Lori Loughlin Shouldered Weight of College Admissions Scandal
Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli
See Lori Loughlin Dance for Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli in TikTok Video
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty
Lori Loughlin Sentenced to 2 Months in College Admissions Scandal
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Agree to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Case
Lori Laughlin on the cover of people
Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli 'Deeply Regret What They Did' in College Admissions Scandal: Source
Lori loughlin
Lori Loughlin Seen for the First Time 2 Months After Her Release from Prison
Image
Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5 Months in College Admissions Scandal
Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin and Husband Enter Guilty Pleas — But Judge Says He Can't Accept Them Yet
Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Ask Judge for Permission to Travel to Mexico After Prison Release
Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin Is 'Very Focused' on Community Service Months After Prison Release, Source Says