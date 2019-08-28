Judge Mathis Spit in Valet Driver’s Face Because He Took Too Long to Get His Rolls-Royce: Report

Image zoom

Judge Greg Mathis reportedly lost his cool while out to dinner on Friday night.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning reality court show judge was dining at Flood’s Bar and Grille in Detroit, Michigan, last week, when he got into a bit of an altercation with one of the restaurant’s valet workers, according to a new TMZ report.

The report claims that when Mathis finished his dinner, he went to go retrieve his valet-parked Rolls-Royce. However, one of the valets had taken the TV judge’s keys in his pocket while he was out retrieving another customer’s vehicle, according to the report.

RELATED: Reality TV Bailiff Allegedly Killed Wife During Argument About Steroid Use Claims

Image zoom Google Maps

The trip to retrieve the other car took him 10 to 15 minutes, which reportedly infuriated Mathis. TMZ reports that Mathis proceeded to obscenely yell at the valet in front of onlookers, which included some of the valet’s coworkers, when he returned.

The situation continued to escalate when the restaurant worker tried to explain that the other car was parked far away; Mathis then reportedly spit on the valet before driving off.

RELATED: Court Rules Judge Judy’s $47 Million Salary Is Not Unreasonable: Reports

Mathis’ rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Flood’s Bar and Grille declined to comment on the incident to PEOPLE, and TMZ reports that the valet filed a police report claiming criminal assault against the judge.

The Detroit Police Department told PEOPLE on Wednesday that they were investigating allegations of a male victim who had been spit on in the 700th block of St. Antoine Street, but would not confirm who the people were in the altercation. Floods Bar and Grille is located at 731 St. Antoine St. in Detroit.