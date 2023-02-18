'Judge Mathis' and 'The People's Court' to End After More Than 20 Seasons

Shows Judge Mathis and The People's Court have been canceled after more than 20 seasons on the air.

Judge Mathis and The People's Court will end with seasons 24 and 26 after they premiered in 1999 and 1997, respectively.

Judge Mathis sees titular Judge Greg Mathis serving sentences in the courtroom. Judge Mathis is the longest-running Black male host on television and the second-longest judge to serve in courtroom television history after Judith Sheindlin, also known as Judge Judy, according to Deadline.

The series also became the first court show with a Black jurist to win a Daytime Emmy for outstanding legal/courtroom program in 2018.

Meanwhile, The People's Court follows former Florida prosecutor Marilyn Milian judging real small-claims court cases, making her the first Latina judge to host a nationally syndicated television court show, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The People's Court currently on air is a reboot of the original series that ran from 1981 to 1993 with Judge Joseph Wapner, totaling 39 seasons altogether.

Receiving 12 nominations total, The People's Court won four Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program — the most wins for a court show in the category, per The Hollywood Reporter.

It's also the first popular, long-running reality series in court television history and became the first court show to use binding arbitration after introducing the format into the judicial genre in 1981, Deadline reported.

The end of these shows comes amid the ending of other daytime talk shows like Dr. Phil, The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dr. Oz, and The Real.