'Judge Mathis' and 'The People's Court' to End After More Than 20 Seasons

Judge Mathis and The People's Court will end with seasons 24 and 26, respectively

By
Published on February 18, 2023 01:30 AM
JUDGE MATHIS WARNER BROS. TV; Marilyn Milian The People's Court
Photo: WARNER BROS. TV (2)

Shows Judge Mathis and The People's Court have been canceled after more than 20 seasons on the air.

Judge Mathis and The People's Court will end with seasons 24 and 26 after they premiered in 1999 and 1997, respectively.

Judge Mathis sees titular Judge Greg Mathis serving sentences in the courtroom. Judge Mathis is the longest-running Black male host on television and the second-longest judge to serve in courtroom television history after Judith Sheindlin, also known as Judge Judy, according to Deadline.

The series also became the first court show with a Black jurist to win a Daytime Emmy for outstanding legal/courtroom program in 2018.

Meanwhile, The People's Court follows former Florida prosecutor Marilyn Milian judging real small-claims court cases, making her the first Latina judge to host a nationally syndicated television court show, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The People's Court currently on air is a reboot of the original series that ran from 1981 to 1993 with Judge Joseph Wapner, totaling 39 seasons altogether.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Receiving 12 nominations total, The People's Court won four Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program — the most wins for a court show in the category, per The Hollywood Reporter.

It's also the first popular, long-running reality series in court television history and became the first court show to use binding arbitration after introducing the format into the judicial genre in 1981, Deadline reported.

The end of these shows comes amid the ending of other daytime talk shows like Dr. Phil, The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dr. Oz, and The Real.

Related Articles
GENERAL HOSPITAL - ABC's "General Hospital" stars (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
'General Hospital' Celebrates 60 Years! See Past and Present Stars Gather for Stunning Cast Photo
THE BLACKLIST -- "Lady Luck (#69)" Episode 616 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington
'The Blacklist' Will End After Upcoming 10th Season: 'It's Been Incredibly Fun'
THE VIEW - The cast of Lee Daniels' "The Butler" featuring stars Oprah Winfrey, Forest Whitaker, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lenny Kravitz and David Oyelowo, appears on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View," Friday, August 16, 2013. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) SHERRI SHEPHERD, OPRAH WINFREY
Sherri Shepherd Recalls Her First Phone Call from Oprah Winfrey: 'I Almost Passed Out'
Betty White
Betty White's Life in Photos
Golden Girls
An Unrivaled TV Queen: See Betty White's Most Iconic Television Roles Through the Years
Tom Brady
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
"The Price is Right" 34th Season Premiere - Taping
Bob Barker's Life in Photos
ted danson
Ted Danson's Life in Photos
Golden Globe trophies
A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy
1990: Boxing referee Mills Lane. Mandatory Credit: Bob Martin/Allsport
Hall of Fame Boxing Referee and TV Judge Mills Lane Dead at 85: 'Amazing Father and Husband'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12999684k) Tamron Hall accepts the award for outstanding informative talk show host for "Tamron Hall" at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, in Pasadena, Calif 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards - Show, Pasadena, United States - 24 Jun 2022
2022 Daytime Emmy Awards: Find Out Who Won!
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown's Hollywood Evolution in Pictures
69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
Veteran Emmy Nominees Who Have Never Won: Could 2022 Be Their Year?
Talk show host Nick Cannon poses for a portrait on the set of "Nick Cannon"
Nick Cannon's Talk Show Canceled After Just 1 Season, Series Expected to End in May
Maury Povich Believes Him ‘Connecting’ with the Audience Is the Reason Behind 'Maury's' Success
'Maury' Is Ending After 31 Years on TV, Will Air Original Episodes Through September
Arthur Read grows up to be a graphic novelist in 'Arthur' series finale "All Grown Up." | Credit: PBS Kids
'Arthur' Ends After 25 Seasons, Series Finale Shows Original Cast All Grown Up