Judge Judy Tackles New Cases Alongside Granddaughter in Judy Justice Series — See First Look

Judge Judy Sheindlin is heading back to the bench for her all-new courtroom series, Judy Justice.

In a new first-look trailer, Judy opens up about what fans can expect from her new show.

"Judy Justice is a really exciting new adventure that gives me an opportunity to come into streaming while producing a whole different kind of courtroom show," the 78-year-old says. "I've been sort of alone for the last 25 years. Now, I have a new team."

The upcoming original series for IMDb TV, which is Amazon's free premium streaming service, will see Judy explore an array of cases alongside her courtroom staff: bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and law clerk Sarah Rose, who is also her granddaughter.

Teasing her involvement in the show, Sarah notes that "a law clerk does whatever the judge asks them to do."

Judy says her granddaughter is "wired" just like she is. "She's a little snarky. I like that," the former prosecutor adds.

Judy Justice Credit: IMDb TV

Raving about the other new additions to her team, Judy says Whitney is "a fabulous stenographer" and Kevin is "one of the warmest people."

"To have them help me create this new show is really giving me a third act, or a fourth act," she says of her new teammates. "We are upping the game."

Giving viewers a taste of what's to come, the clip also showcases Judy tackling a few cases. As with her previous Judge Judy series, she is not playing any games.

"You talk, I finish. That's the rule!" she says at one point, while she tells another person, "Try to begin with the truth. That's always the easiest thing to begin with."

As someone tries to advise Judy of what to do, she counters: "No, I don't have to keep anything in mind. You just have to keep in mind answering my questions."

Judy previously starred in the long-running series, Judge Judy. The syndicated program ended in July after 25 seasons.

Opening up about her new series to The Hollywood Reporter in May, Judy said: "Give me a robe and a case, and I'll do my job."

"I had wonderful people producing and directing the Judge Judy program, and a couple of them will be following me to Amazon," she continued. "That will keep my life on a steady keel."