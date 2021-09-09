Judge Judy Returns to Court This Fall in New Series Judy Justice: 'Court Is Back in Session'

Judge Judy Sheindlin is ready to make her triumphant return to the courtroom!

On Thursday, IMDb TV announced that Sheindlin's all-new original series, Judy Justice, is set to premiere on Nov. 1. The arbitration-based reality show will see Sheindlin, a former prosecutor and Manhattan family court judge, making formal judgments over real-life, small-claims disputes.

Joining the series as part of the 78-year-old's courtroom staff are bailiff Kevin Roscoe, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and law clerk Sarah Rose, who is also Sheindlin's granddaughter. Sheindlin will also reunite with her longtime executive producer and director Randy Douthit and co-executive producer Amy Freisleben on the show. The trio previously worked together on Judge Judy.

In a teaser trailer for Judy Justice, Sheindlin is seen standing with her back to the camera before she turns around and declares: "Court is back in session."

And with her new series premiering soon, Sheindlin said she couldn't be more excited for this chapter of her life.

"I am probably the luckiest on-air personality in the history of television to have had Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben shepherd my program for over two decades. They continuously make me look good. With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues," she said in a statement.

"Our bailiff Kevin has been in charge of my security for the last three years. He comes from law enforcement, has a winning smile, a delightful personality, and is always professional. Whitney was a truly lucky find," she continued. "A skilled court stenographer for 15 years, she brings warmth, great proficiency, and best of all, can refresh my memory in a heartbeat with her machine. I've known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She's smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?"

Beginning Nov. 1, new episodes of Judy Justice will drop every weekday on Amazon's free streaming service, IMDb TV.

Sheindlin previously hosted the long-running courtroom series, Judge Judy, from Sept. 1996 to July 2021. The syndicated program ran for 25 seasons. She also sold Judge Judy's 5,200-episode library, as well as rights to future episodes of the syndicated program to CBS for an estimated $100 million back in 2017.

Sheindlin previously opened up about filming the final episode of Judge Judy, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she wasn't "emotional" about saying goodbye to the show.

"I didn't feel all that emotional. I wasn't teary. I felt gratified that I had completed that part of my journey and done it respectably," she previously said. "It was just the end of the day, the end of the job. I cleaned the bathroom, and the bathroom is sparkling."

Teasing her new series to the news outlet, Sheindlin said: "Give me a robe and a case, and I'll do my job."

"I had wonderful people producing and directing the Judge Judy program, and a couple of them will be following me to Amazon," she added. "That will keep my life on a steady keel."