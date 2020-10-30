Judge Judy Sheindlin's New Court Show Is Headed to Amazon's IMDb TV

"I'm over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios," Judge Judy Sheindlin said

Judge Judy Sheindlin is headed to IMDb TV!

The TV star's new court show, which follows her famed reality court show, Judge Judy, will stream exclusively on IMDb TV — Amazon's free entertainment platform, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Similar to Judge Judy, Sheindlin's new series, which is currently untitled, will see her presiding over small-claims cases with her signature no-nonsense style.

"I'm over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting," Sheindlin, 78, said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet's breath fresh until the next millennium. The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don't even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that Sheindlins and Amazon would be mishpachah?"

Of the upcoming project, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV, said in a statement obtained by Deadline: "Judge Judy Sheindlin is a TV icon and visionary who has entertained millions of fans for decades. As we build the IMDb TV slate of high-quality, ambitious Amazon Studios Originals, we are delighted to deliver customers a court program from the legendary Judge Sheindlin who, without a doubt, is the very best in the business."

Judge Judy is currently airing its 25th and final season in syndication.

Sheindlin announced in March on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her show would be coming to an end and revealed she was prepping for the new show, which she called Judy Justice. (The name is still in the works.)

Image zoom Judge Judy Sheindlin | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Sheindlin explained that she came to the decision to end the popular series after selling Judge Judy's 5,200-episode library, as well as rights to future episodes of the syndicated program to CBS for an estimated $100 million back in 2017.

The network was interested in making profits off reruns of the series, Sheindlin said, opening the door for her to try something new.

“I’ve had a 25-year long marriage with CBS and it’s been successful. Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary. And CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program because now they have 25 years of reruns,” she said. “So what they decided to do was sell a couple of years worth of reruns.”

Sheindlin stayed mum on further details about her new show, but promised viewers would be able to see it a year after Judge Judy ends in the 2020-2021 season.

“Judy Justice will be coming out a year later,” she said. “Judge Judy you’ll be able to see, next year, a full year, all new shows. The following couple of years you’ll be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judy. After that, Judy Justice will be going elsewhere.”

Judge Judy, which first premiered in 1996, is the highest-rated courtroom program in the United States, averaging roughly 9 million viewers a day. It has won three competitive Emmy awards.

The program made Sheindlin — a former prosecutor and retired family court judge who was first appointed to the bench in 1982 — a household name.