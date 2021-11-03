The same year, Sheindlin scored her own show that we all have come to know and love, Judge Judy. Sheindlin's quick wit and biting remarks made the show the No. 1 first-run syndicated program on TV. It was also the highest-rated court program each season it was on the air.

Sheindlin told PEOPLE in October 2021, "I was hoping we would have a three- or four-year run and that my husband and I would be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment one block off the beach in Florida as a retirement place. We were civil servants. We had five kids that were all educated, most went to graduate school. We tried to see to it they weren't burdened with a lot of debt."