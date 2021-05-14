"Why, at my stage in life, would I try to find something else when I already know what I like?" Judge Judy Sheindlin said in a recent interview

Judge Judy Opens Up About Negotiating Salary for New IMDb TV Show and Why She's Not Retiring

Judy Sheindlin is opening up about her newest chapter.

Sheindlin's syndicated arbitration-based reality court show, Judge Judy, ended after 25 years last year, and she's about to begin production on a new project for Amazon's IMDb TV.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday, Sheindlin, 78, said that she's "not tired" at all — and doesn't see a reason to slow down.

"I'm not tired. I don't play golf or tennis. I have no desire to learn how to play mahjong, chess or checkers. I know what I like to do," she said. "Why, at my stage in life, would I try to find something else when I already know what I like?"

Sheindlin's new series, Judy Justice, will start filming later this year, and the TV personality said that she'll still have plenty of time to spend with loved ones.

"And this isn't a 9-to-5 job," she told THR. "I've still got the time to see the children I love, the grandchildren who are growing up very fast and the cute mate who I still get a kick out of."

The judge — who sold Judge Judy's 5,200-episode library, as well as rights to future episodes of the syndicated program to CBS for an estimated $100 million back in 2017 — revealed in the interview that while her salary at CBS took some negotiating, her long career preempted her arrival at Amazon.

"Without giving you specifics, because that's a little unseemly, my compensation has not been a secret. It's been out there for a long time — not by me, but it got out there and had its own life," she said when asked about the negotiations. "So, the folks at Amazon understood what the parameters were. There was no issue."

Sheindlin revealed that Judge Judy would end during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2020.

"I've had a 25-year long marriage with CBS and it's been successful. Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary. And CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program because now they have 25 years of reruns," Sheindlin told DeGeneres, 63. "So what they decided to do was sell a couple of years worth of reruns."

Her partnership with Amazon was announced about seven months later in October.

"I'm over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting," Sheindlin told Deadline at the time.

"I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet's breath fresh until the next millennium. The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don't even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that Sheindlins and Amazon would be mishpachah?"