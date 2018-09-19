Columbus Short is in legal trouble again.

A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest after the former Scandal star failed to appear in court as part of his divorce proceedings with ex-wife Tuere Tanee Short, PEOPLE confirms.

Short’s manager did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Short has had a run-in with the law.

Tuere Tanee filed for divorce in April 2014, alleging he threatened to kill her and himself. She was granted a temporary restraining order at the time, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The former couple has a daughter together.

In September 2015, Short pleaded no contest to punching a man at a restaurant in L.A. for which he was reportedly sentenced to three years on supervised probation, two months of community labor and anger management counseling.

In April 2016, Short failed a drug test, testing positive for cocaine and marijuana — again violating his probation.

Columbus Short on Scandal

And in March, Short pled no contest to hitting his current wife, Aida Abramyan, during a domestic dispute in November 2017.

According to TMZ, he was sentenced to 36 months probation. However, because he violated his probation from the 2015 bar fight, Short was sentenced to one year in jail. He served 34 days.

Short has admitted that substance abuse was a factor in his sudden departure from the Shondaland show.

“I’ll be candid. I was struggling with drugs,” he said in an interview with Access Hollywood Live in 2014. “I had a lot on my plate, and you know, I was using unhealthy ways to kind of self-medicate and deal with a lot of heavy duty stuff in my life.”