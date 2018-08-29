RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Avoids Jail Time as Judge Accepts Plea Deal: Reports

Luann de Lesseps can finally put her December 2017 arrest behind her.

According to TMZ and RadarOnline, a Florida judge has officially approved the plea deal that the Real Housewives of New York City star struck in July in which she pleaded guilty to three charges: battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. As a part of the deal, de Lesseps, 53, will avoid jail time.

De Lesseps will be placed on a one-year probation and is required to perform 50 hours of community service; attend two AA meetings per week; not posses or consume alcohol or illegal drugs and attend a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Additionally, de Lesseps was required to write an apology letter to Deputy Steven O’Leary, which she has reportedly already completed.

On Dec. 24, de Lesseps was arrested in the early morning hours and released on her own recognizance that same day after allegedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach. The reality star had been discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, according to a police report. The pair had allegedly entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and refused to leave. Police said de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one officer, allegedly telling cops, “I’m going to kill you all.”

She later checked into rehab and apologized for the incident, admitting that being back in Palm Beach for the first time since she tied the knot with Tom D’Agostino Jr. there before divorcing him seventh months later had “brought up long-buried emotions.”

Months after the first stint in rehab, De Lesseps relapsed. On July 16, PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that she had checked into rehab again. She left the facility a little under three weeks later, on Aug. 2, in time for her Countess and Friends cabaret dates.

De Lesseps’ decision to seek treatment again came just days after news broke that her first husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps and their children Victoria and Noel had filed a lawsuit against her over an $8 million house sale. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, she allegedly breached a stipulation of settlement in her divorce by failing to create a trust “for the benefit of her two children.”

Appearing on Megyn Kelly Today earlier this month, de Lesseps said she “fell off the wagon” after she found out about the lawsuit in the press.

“That was devastating,” she said. “I felt betrayed, I felt so hurt by that because I really wanted to move on and I really wanted to flip this house and get the other one. … I had my heart set on that house. … I was devastated, and so I lost it.”

“I had a girlfriend with me and she goes, ‘I love making watermelon martinis’ and I said, ‘I’m in,’ ” she recalled. “I used to drink those at Bungalow eight years ago and I love them. Anyway, I had two or three of those and then I had I think two bottles of rosé by myself. And then I had probably a six-pack of beer or something. I was dancing in my kitchen with a bikini on and a Panama hat. … I don’t know when to stop.”

Speaking to PEOPLE backstage at her cabaret show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the weekend, de Lesseps said she isn’t worried about relapsing again.

“I’m in a really good place,” she said. “I don’t feel like drinking. I’m committed to my sobriety. I want it more than anything.”

“I have temptations and I go, ‘Wait, that’s the old Luann.’ Because you’re so trained… it’s like second-hand,” she continued. “But I feel like I’m in the driver’s seat now. I feel free of the shackles of alcohol. Not to say it’s not a struggle, but for the moment, I don’t feel like drinking at all. It’s this new freedom and I love my freedom.”