Judd Apatow Jokes He'll Watch Daughter Maude's Show Euphoria After Catching Up on Yellowstone

"We support these priorities," read a cheeky comment from Yellowstone's account on Judd Apatow and daughter Maude's exchange about her show Euphoria

Judd Apatow is a supportive dad — unless he has other priorities.

The 54-year-old filmmaker left a cheeky comment on daughter Maude's Instagram over the weekend after she posted a tease of the latest episode of her show Euphoria.

"SUNDAY!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🤭🤭🤭 @euphoria," Maude, who plays Lexi Howard on the series, captioned her post.

"I will watch right after I finish Yellowstone," Judd joked in his comment.

Under a grab of the exchange shared on Comments by Celebs, the official account for the Kevin Costner-led Western drama commented to Judd, "We support these priorities."

judd apatow, maude apatow Judd Apatow and Yellowstone's Instagram comments | Credit: Instagram

Judd and Maude, 24, have worked together on several of his productions over the years, including 2020's The King of Staten Island, which also starred Pete Davidson.

But Maude and her younger sister Iris started out as kids in their dad's comedy films, including Knocked Up and This Is 40.

"A lot of the time, I don't think she knew there was a camera rolling," Judd previously told PEOPLE of working with Maude when she was a child. "I would sit her next to her sister and I would just say some key phrase and then they would just start fighting."

"I remember once, Maude had a little doll in the car and she tossed it and hit Iris on her nose. And then Iris started crying and I was like, 'Great, we'll use that in the movie! That's a real moment of hostility,' " he said, joking of his younger daughter, now 19, "Years later, Iris saw it and she was like, 'I can't believe you used me really crying!' So one might say, bad parenting."

Father-Daughter Duo Judd and Maude Apatow Break Down Their On-Set Working Relationship

Of working with Maude nowadays, Judd said, "Sometimes I make the mistake of thinking I can joke with her on the set in a way she does not appreciate. Like, she might do a take and I'll lean in and go like, 'That was terrible. Don't be bad. Be good.' She doesn't think it's funny. So sometimes I make that mistake — being too funny and familiar."

In Euphoria, which is currently airing its second season, Maude's aspiring playwright character has been growing closer to drug dealer Fezco (Angus Cloud) in recent episodes, and she told Entertainment Weekly that the fan response to Lexi's relationship has been "crazy."

"I don't fully remember how that happened," she said of the origin of the "Fexi" — as fans refer to Lexi and Fez — relationship. "When [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson] and I were talking about all this stuff, just on the phone kicking around for hours, that came to be. I can't remember specifically how that went down. Once we started talking about it, it totally made sense."

The daughter of Judd and actress Leslie Mann added, "And Angus and I, in real life, have a funny friendship. It all just happened. It all felt right as soon as we started talking about it."