Judd Apatow Slams Rumored New Netflix Feature: I Will 'Fight You on This'

Judd Apatow is speaking out against reported changes to Netflix‘s user experience.

Apatow, 51, slammed reports that Netflix is be adding a new feature that would allow viewers to adjust playback speed on movies and television shows.

According to Andriod Police, the new feature would give viewers the option to slow down the speed to 0.5x or 0.75x or raise it to 1.25x or 1.5x. This means viewers could watch scenes in slow motion or make them faster.

After reading about the alleged changes, Apatow threatened to boycott the service — and get his famous friends in on it as well.

“No @Netflix no,” the legendary director tweeted. “Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don’t f— with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen.”

Netflix has not yet responded to the reported changes or Apatow’s tweet.

But while the streaming giant hasn’t commented on whether the changes are officially happening, Netflix appears to be testing the feature out on select markets.

Several Android users have reportedly noticed the feature on their app.

“Netflix finally adds playback speed to its android app… Hope it adds to web browsers soon,” one user tweeted.

“Yessss netflix for android has playback speed settings added,” wrote another.

Apatow currently has several projects currently streaming on Netflix, including Superbad, his hit series Love and the stand-up special Judd Apatow: The Return.