"You're always happy when your kids are doing well and have a job," said the filmmaker

Judd Apatow Says He Was 'Bawling' After Watching Daughter Maude in Euphoria: 'I'm in a Puddle'

Judd Apatow got "very emotional" when watching his daughter Maude Apatow in Euphoria.

The filmmaker opened up about the experience, telling Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview: "I'm just in a puddle... I'm just bawling and crying."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Maude, 24, stars as Lexi Howard on the hit HBO series, which follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. Season 2 was a breakout one for Maude as her character Lexi put on a jaw-dropping play about her life and sparked a romance with fan-favorite, Fezco (Angus Cloud).

"I'm excited to watch it again, because it was really emotional watching it the first time, because of the show and also because of how amazing she was in it, I thought," Judd, 54, told ET. "You're always happy when your kids are doing well and have a job."

Judd Apatow; Maude Apatow Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Judd cracked a joke about watching the series when he left a comment on Maude's promotional post for a new episode in February.

"SUNDAY!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🤭🤭🤭 @euphoria," Maude captioned her post, prompting Judd to write: "I will watch right after I finish Yellowstone."

Maude Apatow - Euphoria Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO Max

The father-daughter duo have worked together on several of his productions over the years, including: 2020's The King of Staten Island, which also starred Pete Davidson.

Maude and her younger sister Iris also appeared in their dad's comedy films Knocked Up and This Is 40.

"A lot of the time, I don't think she knew there was a camera rolling," Judd previously told PEOPLE of working with Maude when she was a child. "I would sit her next to her sister and I would just say some key phrase and then they would just start fighting."

"I remember once, Maude had a little doll in the car and she tossed it and hit Iris on her nose. And then Iris started crying and I was like, 'Great, we'll use that in the movie! That's a real moment of hostility,' " he said, joking of his younger daughter, now 19, "Years later, Iris saw it and she was like, 'I can't believe you used me really crying!' So one might say, bad parenting."