Judd Apatow & More Stars Vow to Never Work with Fox Again Over Coverage of Migrant Children

Judd Apatow is calling on Hollywood to boycott Fox amid the powerhouse’s news channel’s controversial coverage of President Donald Trump‘s immigration crackdown, which has separated nearly 2,000 children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I haven’t worked with Fox since 2002. That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption. We all choose who to work with. I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this,” the Love executive producer tweeted Tuesday. “[AG Sessions] is a f—ing kidnapper! The Murdoch’s support these policies! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies?”

Frazer Harrison/Getty

On Saturday, The Orville star Seth MacFarlane blasted his own network, criticizing Fox News host Tucker Carlson for urging viewers not to trust other cable channels’ coverage of the immigration issue. Ghostbusters director Paul Feig joined the movement, too, tweeting, “I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children.”

And Modern Family creator Steve Levitan said Fox News’ “bulls—” is “the opposite” of what his sitcom stands for, though he later released a statement clarifying that he’s open to working with 20th Century Fox TV brass again once the show wraps.

Representatives for Fox did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, and Fox News is not commenting.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently confirmed to TIME that 1,995 children were separated from 1,940 adults by U.S. Border Patrol from April 19 through May 31 in the midst of the illegal immigration crackdown.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in early May that officials would separate parents and children who are caught illegally crossing the border while prosecuting the parents for a federal misdemeanor.

While the parents are incarcerated, children — who are not charged with a crime — are separated and held in juvenile facilities with no clear process for reunification, according to TIME. In the past, families in this situation have typically been subject to civil deportation proceedings instead of criminal prosecution.