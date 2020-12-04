Fox News' The Five Co-Host Juan Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19

The journalist had taped a live episode of The Five alongside his co-hosts earlier this week

Juan Williams has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the 66-year-old co-host of Fox News' talk show, The Five, tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating himself. Williams confirmed his diagnosis to the Daily Beast.

According to the Times, Williams went on vacation last month and returned to the Fox News studio on Monday, where he was tested for COVID-19. Then, on Thursday, the journalist received a positive test result, the outlet reported, citing sources who "requested anonymity to share private discussions."

Speaking on his condition, Williams told the Daily Beast, "I'm not great but I’m not dying or anything."

"I'm worried about myself and my family," he added. "My wife doesn’t want me to come back to the house right now. On lots of levels it's concerning."

Williams did not appear on the Thursday episode of the Fox News talk show, while his other co-hosts appeared virtually.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, Williams had taped a live episode of The Five alongside his co-hosts, who all sat apart from one another, the Times reported.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment to PEOPLE citing employee privacy, but added in a statement that the network "will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff, including broadcasting The Five via home studios for the foreseeable future."

The statement also said, "Since the start of the pandemic, FOX News Media has implemented strict company-wide protocols adhering to all CDC and state guidelines, including regular testing of all in-studio, on-air personalities, mask mandates and daily health assessments for all employees entering the building."

