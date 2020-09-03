Juan Pablo Galavis Shades ABC for Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette Promo

Clare Crawley and Juan Pablo Galavis had a rocky romance on The Bachelor in 2014

Juan Pablo Galavis is sharing his thoughts on the new promo for Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette promo.

On Thursday, Galavis, who dumped Crawley for his final pick Nikki Ferrell on season 18 of The Bachelor, reacted to the recent teaser, which highlights the new Bachelorette's harsh words for him during their breakup six years ago.

"Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can't get OVER Juan... Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?" Galavis tweeted, adding: "PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE..."

When a fan accused Galavis of being the one who can't get over the relationship, he quipped back: "I was OVER it since my season ENDED...:)"

Crawley and Galavis, both 39, had a rocky romance on The Bachelor in 2014. On Monday, ABC released the teaser, which includes the moment she pushed Galavis away when he tried to her embrace her during the finale.

In an additional trailer posted to The Bachelorette's Instagram on Wednesday, Crawley delivers her famous line, "I would never want to my children having a father like you." The clip also shows Crawley kissing one of her new suitors.

In both promo videos, a special rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" sung by Keke Palmer plays as Crawley looks confident, happy and carefree in a white gown.

Crawley has said she harbors no ill will toward Galavis and remains grateful for the experience.

“I felt so thankful for my evolution of what happened on my path on The Bachelor,” she told PEOPLE in March. “When my season ended, it was the biggest blessing in my life. I stood up for myself in a way that I had never done in any relationship before, or even in life.”

Crawley added: “To be able to feel that strength within myself was life-changing. It was huge.”

Crawley won't be the only Bachelorette this season. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in August that Tayshia Adams replaces Crawley after she falls in love with one of her suitors and leaves the show early.

So far, ABC has not acknowledged Adams — a contestant on Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — in any of the promotions. Adams, 29, has also not yet spoken out about the news.