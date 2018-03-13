Juan Pablo Galavis Jokes That Arie Luynedyk Jr. 'Smashed Me' on Being the Worst Bachelor

Juan Pablo Galavis has a few thoughts about Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s controversial Bachelor season.

“I feel bad for him,” Galavis, 36, told Entertainment Tonight about 36-year-old Luyendyk Jr.

As Bachelor Nation remembers, Galavis became the villain of his own season 18 when he refused to say “I love you” to his final pick Nikki Ferrell on the finale of the ABC show and reportedly told runner-up Clare Crawley during her elimination “I love f—ing you, but I don’t know you.”

Now, four years later, Galavis may have handed over the reins of worst Bachelor to Luyendyk Jr.

Last week, audiences were outraged when they watched Luyendyk Jr. break up with Becca Kufrin after proposing to her on his season finale of The Bachelor. Weeks after getting down on one knee, he ended his engagement with Kufrin for a second chance with runner-up Lauren Burnham, whom he proposed to on the After the Final Rose episode.

WATCH: The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gets Engaged to Lauren Burnham After Split from Becca Kufrin

“I remember my season and I see all the time that I spent with the girls. Obviously, you spend like 40 hours with a girl total,” Galavis told ET. “So maybe he went out with her and then he was like, ‘Wow, is the other girl the one I want?’ You know, and that’s what I guess he did.”

Reflecting on his own season, father of one Galavis recalled what ex Ferrell‘s — who received his final rose, but not a proposal — father told him about proposing.

“I always remember what Nikki’s dad told me: ‘If you’re going to propose to my daughter, you’re 100 percent sure you’re going to marry her.’ And for me it was very hard because I have a daughter and I was like, ‘I think the same way as you do. I hope the guy that proposes to my daughter is going to marry her and right now I just need to get to know her better.’ ”

Still, Galavis, who is now married to Venezuelan model and TV host Osmariel Villalobos, thinks Luyendyk Jr. has him beat in being the most despised Bachelor. “He smashed me!” Galavis joked about Luyendyk Jr.

Speaking with PEOPLE following the wrap of his dramatic season, Luyendyk Jr. admitted: “The simple fact is I made a huge mistake.”

“I made what I thought was a good choice, but my heart wasn’t in it,” he said of his relationship with Kufrin, who was named the franchise’s next Bachelorette.

Since reconnecting with and getting engaged to Burnham — whom he plans to wed this year — Luyendyk Jr. said, “I’m finally myself again. I feel like a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”