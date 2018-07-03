Dancing with the Stars Champ J.R. Martinez Marries Longtime Girlfriend Diana Gonzalez-Jones

From Mirrorball champ to married man!

J.R. Martinez, the Dancing with the Stars season 13 winner, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Diana Gonzalez-Jones on Sunday in Tulum, Mexico, according to their The Knot website.

Martinez, a former actor who survived a 2003 explosion while serving in the U.S. Army in Iraq, wore a gray suit and pink tie for the occasion, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. His bride wore a wedding gown with a mermaid silhouette, embellished with jewels along the V-neck.

Martinez and Gonzalez-Jones’ 5-year-old daughter Lauryn Anabelle was present for the beach nuptials.

J.R. Martinez/Instagram

The couple met in 2008, when Martinez, 35, landed the role of Brot Monroe on ABC soap All My Children. At the time, Gonzalez-Jones was an assistant to the show’s executive producer. The two became fast friends, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until late 2010, when Martinez suggested the two go out on a date.

“All this time I was looking for the perfect guy, and I had him right next to me,” Gonzalez-Jones told PEOPLE in 2011. “We were so good as friends that romantically we clicked right away.”

ABC/ADAM TAYLOR

A month after Martinez won DWTS in 2011, he and Gonzalez-Jones announced that they were expecting. They welcomed Lauryn in May 2012.

They split briefly 18 months after Lauryn’s birth but eventually reunited, announcing their engagement in November 2017.