Joy Reid to Move to Nightly Anchor Spot at MSNBC

Joy Reid has a new gig at MSNBC.

Reid, host of the weekend talk show AM Joy on MSNBC since 2016, will take over the 7 p.m. hour, the network announced Thursday.

Her new segment, titled The ReidOut, will air weeknights starting July 20. The show will cover political issues, including the intersection of race, justice and culture, and will feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers.

"I’m honored and thankful for this opportunity,” said Reid, 51, in a statement. "I’ll always be proud of the work we did on AM Joy by pushing the envelope and tackling pragmatic conversations. I’m eager to carry that same energy into the 7 p.m. hour where we can continue to build on bringing in diverse, smart, and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers."

Reid will take the time-slot previously occupied by Chris Matthews, who retired in March after he was criticized for making several inappropriate remarks and comments to female journalists. (During his retirement announcement, he apologized, saying the comments were "were never okay.")

Reid, one of the network's most prominent Black anchors, joined MSNBC in 2011 as a contributor before going on to host The Reid Report, which aired daily. Prior to joining the network, she served as the managing editor of theGrio.com, a news site that covered issues affecting African-American audiences.