Joy Behar Thinks 'The View' 'Will Be Smoother' with Meghan McCain's Replacement Alyssa Farrah Griffin

Joy Behar is excited about the new conservative voices joining The View.

The longtime co-host was asked whether viewers can expect to see her have a similar, often heated onscreen dynamic with newly announced co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin that she once shared with Meghan McCain.

Farrah Griffin, 33, and long-time guest panelist Ana Navarro, 50, were officially named The View's newest full-time conservative panelists to join the show since the August 2021 exit by McCain, 37, who has claimed several times that a comment by Behar was the final straw that prompted her eventual exit from the long-running daytime show.

"Alyssa's got a whole different personality. So I think it will be smoother, frankly," Behar, 78, told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, I like both of them but I think this girl is going to do very well."

Addressing the advice she gave Farrah Griffin and Navarro about the job, Behar said, "I was a broken record for a long time because I say this show is a volleyball game, it's not a golf game."

"So if you know to hit the ball and then wait for it to come back at you and all that, you'll be fine," she added. "That's the only advice I ever give anybody, really."

Since ending her four-year run on The View, McCain has been very vocal about her experience. She recently recalled the remark Behar made that pushed her to leave the show.

"I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, 'Nobody missed you, we didn't miss you, you shouldn't have come back,'" McCain said on the Commentary Magazine Podcast.

"And I just — I started hysterically crying," she continued. "Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and I started crying."

Farrah Griffin, on the other hand, is eager to join the iconic series. During Thursday's broadcast, she called it an "honor" to co-host the show alongside a group of women she "adores."

"Now, I am here to just join this table, hopefully, bring a different perspective. "Listen, it's going to get sporty sometimes, but I adore you women. And I'm so excited for it. I'm ready for it," she said.

"If there's one thing I believe, there's more that unites this country than divides it. And I think that we can demonstrate at this table what our elected leaders can't, which is disagreeing, doing so respectively, doing so in a fact-based manner," she added. "We don't need any of these conspiracy and lies that have taken over the news. Thank you ladies and thank you to the whole View team."

