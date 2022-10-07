Entertainment TV Joy Behar Says She Has No Plans to Leave 'The View' as Show Celebrates Her 80th Birthday The longtime View co-host told PEOPLE she is "not going anywhere" By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 7, 2022 02:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Larry Busacca/WireImage for GLAAD Joy Behar won't be retiring from The View anytime soon. As she was approaching her 80th birthday, Behar exclusively told PEOPLE that she is still eager to keep her career going strong. "I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she said. "I have no plans to retire." Behar spoke with admiration for the series as well — at least, in most cases. "It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," she continued. "Sometimes I don't believe that, as I've been here since the beginning, but we're the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!" She concluded, "I'm happy to be a part of it. So no, I'm not going anywhere. I'm having a good time." Joy Behar Thinks The View 'Will Be Smoother' with Meghan McCain's Replacement Alyssa Farrah Griffin Joy Behar. Lou Rocco/Getty On Friday's episode of The View, Behar's 80th birthday was celebrated — even though she wasn't present to celebrate herself. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg kickstarted the tribute, saying: "We want to start by wishing Joy a very happy birthday." "We will have plenty of celebrating when she gets back here next week," Goldberg, 66, said. "But you know we had to say it because you know she hates it when we do." New co-host Ana Navarro chimed in to add: "So let's say it in two languages: feliz cumpleaños." Joy Behar's Life in Photos Behar joined The View in 1997 as one of the show's original panelists. In 2013, however, Behar was fired from the series. She later returned in 2015. Addressing her brief time away, Behar said she was actually "glad" her termination occurred. "I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why," she said while in conversation with Time. Behar also told PEOPLE she's still unsure what caused the show to remove her for two years. "We still don't know why they dumped me," she said. "They still don't know why I was sacked? That was very stupid of them. But they learned their lesson." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).