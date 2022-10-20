Joy Behar made a spooky revelation just in time for Halloween.

On Thursday's episode of The View, the television personality, 80, opened about her experiences with spirits while chatting with her co-hosts about a woman who allegedly had "sexual ghosts" in her home.

"I've had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant," Behar quietly admitted after co-host Sara Haines asked if someone could become pregnant by having sex with a spirit.

As her co-hosts burst into laughter, Whoopi Goldberg replied, "I'm just gonna let that ride. I don't know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I'm going to let it ride."

This will likely not be the last of Behar's revelations on the long-time daytime talk show.

As she prepared to celebrate her 80th birthday earlier this month, Behar exclusively told PEOPLE that she is still eager to remain a co-host on The View.

"I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she said. "I have no plans to retire."

Behar spoke with admiration for the series as well — at least, in most cases.

"It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," she said. "Sometimes I don't believe that, as I've been here since the beginning, but we're the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!"

She concluded, "I'm happy to be a part of it. So no, I'm not going anywhere. I'm having a good time."

ABC/Jeff Lipsky

Behar joined The View in 1997 as one of the show's original panelists. In 2013, Behar was fired from the series, but she later returned in 2015.

Addressing her brief time away, Behar said she was actually "glad" her termination occurred. "I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why," she said while in conversation with Time.

Behar also told PEOPLE she's still unsure what caused the show to remove her for two years. "We still don't know why they dumped me," she said. "They still don't know why I was sacked? That was very stupid of them. But they learned their lesson."

The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).