"For a minute, I was stunned," Behar recounts of her phone call with Walters in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Behind The Table: A View Reunion

Joy Behar Recalls the Moment an 'Honest Mistake' Led to Barbara Walters 'Firing' Her from The View

Joy Behar is looking back on a not-so-memorable moment with her former The View colleague, Barbara Walters.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Behind the Table: A View Reunion, Behar, 79, opens up about how Walters, 92, nearly fired her for accidentally leaking the news that Rosie O'Donnell would be joining the talk show in 2006.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Recalling their phone conversation to her former original View colleagues — moderator Meredith Vieira, and panelists Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulous — Behar said she was "stunned" by Walters' reaction.

"Phone rings. 'Hello, Joy? It's Barbara,'" Behar shared in the clip of the extended reunion. "I said, 'Oh hi, Barbara!'"

Behar then recalled how Walters — who created The View in 1997 — told her, "I just got a call from Entertainment Tonight and guess what they said? They said, 'Oh, and Rosie O'Donnell's coming on the show.' And guess who told them?"

Jokingly, Behar suggested, "Meredith Vieira?" which prompted Vieira, 68, Jones, 60, and Matenopoulous, 47, to burst into laughter.

Though she found it amusing, Vieira was also shocked by her response. "Did you really? What?!" she asked Behar with both her eyes and jaw open in disbelief.

Former 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Recalls Barbara Walters "Firing" Her in 'Behind the Table: A View Reunion' Joy Behar (left) and Barbara Walters | Credit: getty (2)

"She threw you under the bus!" Matenopoulous joked, as Vieira pretended to toss a drink at Behar with her empty mug.

"I said, 'Meredith Vieira?'" Behar repeated. "[Walters] said, 'No, you! Joy Behar did that. And I want you to know that I'm not renewing your contract.'"

Behar was shocked by Walters' sentiments and proceeded to defend her own actions. "I said, 'Barbara, it was just a mistake. It was an honest mistake,'" Behar said, before joking, "You know how I am when I'm shopping!"

But Walters wasn't convinced. "'You're a loose cannon, and I'm not renewing your contract,'" Behar recalled of Walters' reaction. "I said, 'Barbara, come on! It's like, no big deal here.'"

She further relayed that Walters told her "No!" before hanging up the phone. "For a minute, I was stunned," Behar continued. "I was like, 'Really? For that?'"

the view season 1 Season 1 of The View | Credit: Steve Fenn/ABC

The story is just one of many topics that will be discussed on Behind the Table: A View Reunion. Streaming exclusively on Hulu starting Monday, the ABC News reunion special features the original four co-hosts of The View as they reminisce about their time on the show.

The Hulu Original 30-minute special was filmed in the Essex House hotel room in New York City, where the women auditioned for the show 25 years ago.

"The four women Barbara Walters chose to join her at the Hot Topics table in 1997 reunite for a candid conversation about the talk show that has been making headlines since Walters first uttered the phrase, 'I had this idea for a show,'" a press release reads of the special.

"They look back on what it was like to work with the legendary broadcaster, discuss some of their famous exits from the show and share their biggest regrets and the moments that bonded them behind the scenes," the press release adds.

The View is currently in its 25th season, starring Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

Behind the Table: A View Reunion will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Monday, June 20.