Joy Behar Hospitalized After She Accidentally Stabbed Herself in the Hand with a Knife

Joy Behar was hospitalized over the weekend after she stabbed her hand with a knife.

Following her absence on The View Monday, the 75-year-old host returned to the talk show on Tuesday, when she explained how she suffered the injury.

“Saturday night, on my way to the event at the retreat, I stabbed myself in the hand with a knife,” Behar said.

“I was trying to desperately eat something, so I was trying to open up an avocado and I stuck the knife into the pit to get it out … and I stabbed myself,” she shared.

Behar admitted that she had “never had pain quite so intense, it was awful.”

“Apparently, there is a syndrome called Avocado Hand. It’s real. And the doctor said, ‘Oh, we get this all the time,’ ” she explained. “So anytime you’re holding the item and you try to cut it, you can get this. So what happened was I guess there must have been infection, they put me in the hospital overnight.”

During her hospitalization, Behar said that she was on an “antibiotic drip” every six hours and is now “better.”

“I said, ‘Doctor, I need this finger.’ Because you can lose it by the way,” said Behar.

Though Behar was gifted a protective glove and an avocado slicer, she has another idea about how to help prevent future injuries.

“I was thinking instead of this, I’m going to leave the dicing to Rachael Ray and I’m only going to buy ready-made guacamole,” she quipped.

With the sudden explosion of avocado toasts, unique guacamoles and the endless ways to incorporate more of the green stuff into your meals, Simon Eccles, the secretary of the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons, told the U.K.’s The Times in 2017 that he sees about four patients a week with an injury related to cutting an avocado.

He’s seen so many people who have had an avocado experience gone wrong that he is suggesting a warning label come on the fruit: “Perhaps we could have a cartoon picture of an avocado with a knife, and a big red cross going through it?”

RELATED VIDEO: Joy Behar Gives PEOPLE a Tour of Her Home, Including Her ‘Woman Cave’

The phenomenon had been dubbed “avocado hand” by several U.K. doctors and according to an orthopedic surgeon at NYU Langone’s Hand Center, this is a seasonal injury with waves of people coming in around Cinco de Mayo each year, when guacamole is extra popular.

Although kitchen-related injuries are not tracked by ingredient, the injuries from avocados range from a simple slash to losing full function in the hand.

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.