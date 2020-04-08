Joy Behar Has No Plans to Retire from The View, Rep Says

Image zoom Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

Joy Behar isn’t going anywhere.

After Variety reported that Behar, 77, plans to retire from The View when her contract ends in the summer of 2022, a rep for the ABC daytime talk juggernaut refuted any idea of an exit in a statement to PEOPLE.

“This is not true. Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and as she herself made clear in the interview, if she’s ‘as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,'” the rep said Wednesday. “She will be in her seat at the table.”

The claim stems from an interview with Behar within Ramin Setoodeh’s book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.

“I have a three-year contract,” Behar said, according to Variety. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point. I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening…” She paused to reflect. “You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

According to Variety, multiple sources told the outlet “that Behar has been floating a 2022 exit from the show.”

Behar joined the hit ABC daytime talk show when it launched in 1977, making her the longest-running co-host in the show’s history. (She was briefly fired in 2013 when executives attempted to skew the show in the less-political direction. But when ratings took a hit after just two years, Behar was brought back.)

As the show’s resident liberal, Behar is known for her unwavering political opinions and quick commentary.

Last month, Behar took a short leave of absence from The View to self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” Behar said at the time. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”She returned via satellite from her home in the Hamptons after co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin started working remotely as well.

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.