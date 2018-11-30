Joy Behar Claps Back After Kid Rock Calls Her a B—: Come on The View and 'Have a Beer'

Joy Behar is celebrating her 20th anniversary on The View with a classy clapback.

On Friday’s episode of the ABC talk show, Behar responded to Kid Rock, who called her a “bitch” on Fox News earlier in the morning. Though she argued he should “go after the big shots” rather than focus on someone who is “just a comedian on a show,” she also invited the musician to stop by The View and speak with her directly.

“This bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” Behar said, gesturing at the other women at the table.

“He’s gonna have to do better than beer with me,” co-host Ana Navarro replied. “If he’s gonna call you a bitch, the least he can do is show up here with Blue Label [scotch whiskey].”

Rock made the crude comment during a live interview with Fox News morning show Fox & Friends. “People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct,” the musician said. “And, I would say, you know, love everybody, except — I’d say screw that Joy Behar bitch.”

Host Steve Doocy countered, “You cannot say that.”

“I mean lady,” Rock said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Doocy continued, “We apologize for that. Listen, she’s just got a different point of view than you do.” Doocy reportedly asked the musician, who said he was “joking,” if he apologized for his language. Rock said he did, though he added that he did not apologize for “the sentiment.”

“We don’t feel that way. We apologize for both,” Doocy said.

After the segment ended, Doocy’s co-host Ainsley Earhardt addressed Rock’s comments, saying, “We do need to apologize. We don’t feel that way about Joy Behar. We don’t condone that language.”

When Behar celebrated the apology, co-host Meghan McCain pointed out, “That could be your 20th anniversary gift: Fox having to apologize.”

In contrast to avowed Donald Trump supporter Kid Rock, Behar is an outspoken liberal who has condemned the president’s policies on The View. The comedian, who left the talk show in 2013 before coming back full-time two years later, told PEOPLE last year that politics motivated her return to the series. With Trump running for president, “I went back to do politics,” she said. “They told me, ‘It’s going to be smart, and we’re going to pay you more money.’ ”

Behar said in 2017 that she had been enjoying the job more than ever.

“There’s something about The View that keeps people watching,” she said. “I think it’s the spontaneity, the unpredictability of what’s going to come out of our mouths. The relationships. Some years it works better than others.”