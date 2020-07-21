Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals She Will Have a Hospital Birth for Baby No. 2

"I can’t wait to be a family of four!” Austin Forsyth said about welcoming his second child, a daughter, with wife Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth

The Duggar family keeps on growing.

In just a few weeks, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth will welcome their second child, a baby girl — and the couple can't wait to become a family of four.

“I’m feeling good and tired,” Joy-Anna, 22, said in a new interview with TLC Me. “Austin has helped me out a lot this pregnancy because Gideon is kind of getting into everything now. It’s hard to keep up with him when I’m big and pregnant, so Austin has been able to help more with Gideon, cleaning around the house and going to get me water ... it's great!”

The couple are parents to 2-year-old son Gideon, who recently "transitioned" to his own toddler bed. And as the couples prepares for the arrival of their baby girl — including setting up her crib — more transitions are sure to be in store.

“All we know is boy, so I don’t know how to prepare for a girl, but we are so excited. We can’t wait to meet her!” said Austin, 26.

“I think with this next child it is going to be so fun to see Gideon and her interact, and I’m looking forward to seeing how Joy interacts, too," he added. "I can’t wait to be a family of four!”

Over the weekend, Joy-Anna told her fans that unlike her first at-home birthing experience, she will be delivering her second child at a hospital.

"I am going to pack my hospital bag today. I've been needing to do this for a little bit. Thirty-five-and-a-half weeks, so I figured it'd be good to have the bag ready a month out just in case anything happens when we're not expecting it, we can just grab the bag and go," she explained in a YouTube video, posted Sunday. "I don't really know what to pack. I've never packed a hospital bag before. With Gideon I was doing a home birth, so I didn't have to pack anything."

While packing her hospital bag, she said she felt "torn" about her mother and sisters not being able to be present for the baby's birth due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm torn because with all this COVID stuff, which I totally understand why, but it's just hard because my mom's not going to be able to be there and my sister's aren't going to be able to be at my birth," she said. "It's just going to be Austin and I."

"But hopefully we can get a room that has a window and maybe they can come see her through the window," she added. "That would be really special if they could at least see her the day she was born because my parents have always been there for me and Austin's parents, so we'll see how that works out."

Image zoom Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and Austin Forsyth TLC

In March, the Counting On star announced that she and her husband are expecting a daughter due in August.

“Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!!” she wrote. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

Their happy news came after the TLC couple revealed in July 2019 that Joy-Anna had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at 20 weeks — a daughter they named Annabelle Elise.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of her and Austin cradling their stillborn daughter. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!”

More than a year later, the Forsyths are excitedly awaiting their rainbow baby.

“I’m pretty nervous about raising a girl,” Austin said in a previous TLC video. “They are going to take a little more work than the boys."