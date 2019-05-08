Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Shares 10-Week Ultrasound Video: 'Looking Forward to Meeting This Baby!'

Little Duggars
Pregnant Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth can’t wait to meet baby No. 2!

The couple shared a video of their second child’s 10-week ultrasound to Instagram on Tuesday, which showcased the growing baby’s teeny-tiny arms and legs.

“Finally got our 10 week ultrasound video downloaded!!” the duo captioned the post, which also included sonogram photos.

“Look how tiny it’s little arms and legs are!!😍 Looking forward to meeting this baby in 6 & 1/2 months!!!” the post continued. “#babyforsyth2 #6moremonthstogo#childrenareablessingfromGod.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Expecting Second Child: ‘Table for 4 Sounds Perfect!’

Last week, the pair shared the happy news on their website, saying, “Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!”

“Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!” they wrote.

Joy-Anna Duggar, husband Austin Forsyth and baby Gideon
TLC

The Counting On stars, who are also parents to 14-month-old son Gideon Martyn, also announced on Instagram last week that the baby is due in November.

The announcement photo featured Joy-Anna piggy-backing Austin and holding up a sonogram. “Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue… November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due! Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!! #baby2due #babyforsyth #pregnant,” they captioned the sweet post.

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals

Joy-Anna, 21, has previously opened up about both the joys and difficulties of being a new parent.

“Being a mom is in a lot of ways easier than I thought and then in a lot of ways, harder than I thought. I knew that my mom had gone through a lot with all of us kids, but I didn’t think it was that hard just because I had always taken care of kids myself,” she said last September on the TLC reality show, Counting On. “But it’s given me a whole new appreciation for moms out there that have kids.”

The Forsyths aren’t the only members of the extended Duggar clan expecting new bundles of joy. Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting their sixth child, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben Seewald are expecting their third child, and Joseph Duggar’s wife Kendra Duggar is pregnant with their second child.

