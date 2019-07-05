Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Photo Holding Stillborn Baby After Suffering 20-Week Miscarriage

Two days after announcing her miscarriage, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, is saying goodbye to her stillborn baby alongside her husband, Austin Forsyth.

The Counting On star, 21, revealed on Wednesday that she and Austin, 25, learned they lost their unborn baby when they went in for their 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal.

In an emotional post on their joint Instagram account, Joy-Anna shared a somber note about her unborn daughter, and thanked fans for their support following the miscarriage.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” Joy-Anna wrote, with a photo of she and Austin cradling their stillborn daughter. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!💝😇”

“Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!💕,” she added before recognizing her best friend and Bringing Up Bates star, Carlin Bates. “Thank you, @carlinbates98 for coming to town to be here for me and for doing my hair and makeup for pictures with our little girl!💖”

Joy-Anna and Austin, who are already parents to 1-year-old son Gideon, revealed the heartbreaking news that they lost baby number two in a black and white Instagram photo on Wednesday.

The couple also revealed they had a name picked out — Annabell Elise.

“Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies,’” the 21-year-old wrote. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Despite the traumatic loss, the reality star said she and her family are doing better than they expected.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” she said. “Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord.”

It was announced on the family website in May that Joy-Anna and Austin were expecting baby number two, which came as a huge excitement to the entire Duggar family.

“The Bible is right, there is no greater JOY than seeing your children walk in truth,” said Joy-Anna’s parents Jim Bob Duggar, 53, and Michelle Duggar, 52.

“We have loved watching Austin and Joy build their lives together as a married couple and as parents. Their love for God, each other, Gideon, and others is genuine and inspiring,” the excited parents said. “We could not be more thankful as we watch their lives unfold day by day. A new baby will bring even more joy and blessings to their lives and ours. We are on cloud nine that another grandbaby will make a debut in 2019!”

The devastating miscarriage is another tragedy for the Duggar family, coming less than a month after grandma Mary Duggar’s death.

The Counting On family matriarch drowned in a swimming pool on June 9, Washington County Coroner, Roger W. Morris, confirmed to PEOPLE. She was 78.