Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their second child, a baby girl, last month

Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Delivery, Including Doing Her Makeup During Labor

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth made sure she looked her best to welcome her new baby girl, Evelyn Mae Forsyth.

Over the weekend, the Counting On star, 22, shared a vlog on YouTube documenting her entire birthing experience with her second child, who she welcomed with husband Austin Forsyth.

It was a long labor, starting at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 20, before the baby finally arrived the next day, Aug. 21, at 2:12 p.m. Her doctor induced the pregnancy, breaking her water, and Joy-Anna said she "instantly" started having contractions "two to four minutes apart."

Despite the pain, Joy-Anna took some time to put on a bit of makeup with the help of her sister-in-law Rachel when she reached eight centimeters dilated.

Austin, 26, could be heard narrating over the clip as Joy-Anna paused putting on her powder to breathe through a new contraction. Rachel quickly grabbed the powder from Joy-Anna and began holding her hand to help her through the minute-long contraction.

"She's doing so good," Austin said.

Before putting on her makeup, Joy-Anna decided to get an epidural shot after her contractions became increasingly painful.

“I’m so happy I got the epidural … I don’t see how people do this without epidurals,” she told Rachel in the clip, to which her sister-in-law replied, “You did it with the last one.”

“I know … stupid. I don’t know how I did it with Gideon," Joy-Anna added. "It hurts so bad."

The new mother then turned to her husband and joked that she was done having children. "Babe, we’re not having another kid," she said.

Joy-Anna and Austin are also parents to 2-year-old son, Gideon. They announced the arrival of their daughter a couple of days after her birth, telling fans that they had been "dreaming of this day."

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram.