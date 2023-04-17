Joy-Anna Duggar Says Her 'Hormones Have Been Insane' as She Prepares to Welcome Third Child

Joy-Anna Duggar is preparing to be a mom of three!

In her latest YouTube video, the Counting On alum, 25, shared that she is "so excited" for the new baby boy, who will join son Gideon, 5, and daughter Evelyn, 2, with husband Austin Forsyth.

"I cannot believe we're two weeks away from knowing the [induction] date," Duggar revealed. "And then from there, we'll only be three weeks away from having the baby. It's getting real, it's getting close."

As her due date nears, the former reality star admitted that she is also getting nervous for the new arrival.

"I feel like I was really prepared and wasn't worried at all," she shared. "But now that it's getting so close, I'm like, 'Ahh,' and my hormones have been insane recently."

"I've been super emotional about everything," she added. "I'm not really nervous about having another baby, but all of the unknowns — like the 'what ifs' and whatever — I think if I think about it too long then it's like, 'OK, well, what if this, what if that?'"

"So, I just have to give it to the Lord and trust that everything's gonna be okay. I have a great doctor and a great support team. I'm really excited, I cannot wait to meet this little baby boy," she said.

In October, the couple shared they were expecting baby No. 3 in a joint Instagram post.

"Baby #3 is on the way!" the pair wrote alongside a photo showing themselves holding ultrasound photos.

Joy-Anna and Austin, 29, also included a YouTube video with behind-the-scenes glimpses of how they discovered they were expecting.

"We have been trying, and we're both ready to have number three," she explained.

"Or baby number three and four," he added as Joy-Anna wiped away a tear. "Wouldn't that be cool?"

"We're at a really good spot now," Joy-Anna said. "We love our family, and we're ready to expand, so, we're really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It'd be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun."

From there, Austin and Joy-Anna looked at the pregnancy test result together — and it was positive!

The Forsyths revealed their new addition is due some time around May 23.

The next month, the couple revealed they were expecting a boy in a YouTube video where the family members took turns throwing darts at balloons that would pop with either the color pink or blue. The color with the highest tally revealed the sex of the baby.

"I am completely shocked," the reality star admitted after the reveal. "I 100 percent thought that it was a girl, convinced myself it was a girl… and I was waiting for two of those balloons to be pink and they weren't. That's crazy!"

"I'm so, so grateful," Austin added. "I mean if it was a girl, I'd be just as happy, but I'm really glad Gideon's gonna have a little brother."