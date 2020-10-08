"Why is she carrying that baby like that looks like she's fixing to drop her!" an Instagram user commented on the Counting On star's post

Joy-Anna Duggar Responds After Fan Shared 'Concern' About How Counting On Star Held Her Baby Girl

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is setting the record straight.

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old Counting On star and her family of four attended church together, where they snapped a few photos to document the occasion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first image shared to her Instagram account, Joy-Anna is flanked by her husband, Austin Forsyth, and 2-year-old son Gideon, who holds his mom's hand while she carries newborn daughter Evelyn Mae. The second photo features a smiling Joy-Anna posing solo with her children.

While the TLC personality's post was met with an outpouring of positive comments — including older sister Jana Duggar, who wrote: "You look amazing, Joy!" — one follower questioned how the mother of two was carrying her baby girl.

"Why is she carrying that baby like that looks like she fixing to drop her!" the user wrote, as captured by In Touch.

Thanking the account holder for expressing their "concern," Joy-Anna clarified what was taking place when the image was taken.

"Haha! Thank you for your concern! I was holding Evy and then Gideon was trying to hold my hand! I wasn't about to drop her tho!" she wrote alongside a smiley face.

Image zoom Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and Austin Forsyth with their children Joy Duggar/instagram

Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed their daughter on Aug. 21 at 2:12 p.m. According to the couple, the infant weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long at the time of birth.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," she wrote on Instagram, announcing the newborn's arrival. "We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19.5'' long!"

"She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held!" she continued. "She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special! We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy."

The baby girl was born without complications, PEOPLE confirmed.

The video gives glimpses of Joy-Anna during seven hours of "active labor" in the hospital before showing the mom tearfully embracing her newborn just seconds after delivery. As Joy-Anna pulls the baby up to her chest, her husband gives her a kiss on the forehead.

"We have a baby," Joy-Anna cries. "I can't believe it. I did it."

"You did it, babe," Austin, 26, replies as tears stream down his face. "She is beautiful."

"You pushed for over an hour," Austin tells Joy-Anna in the footage, as a nurse reveals that the baby was in a posterior position during the delivery.

"My mom's going to be happy that I did that today," Joy-Anna says. "My mom had to push for two hours with me because I was posterior."