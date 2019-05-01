Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Expecting Second Child: 'Table for 4 Sounds Perfect!'

Another Duggar baby is on the way.

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth, already parents to 14-month-old son Gideon, are expecting baby no. 2. The family announced the news Wednesday on their website.

“The Bible is right, there is no greater JOY than seeing your children walk in truth,” said Joy-Anna’s parents Jim Bob Duggar, 53, and Michelle Duggar, 52. “We have loved watching Austin and Joy build their lives together as a married couple and as parents. Their love for God, each other, Gideon, and others is genuine and inspiring. We could not be more thankful as we watch their lives unfold day by day. A new baby will bring even more joy and blessings to their lives and ours. We are on cloud nine that another grandbaby will make a debut in 2019!”

Joy-Anna, 21, and Austin, 25, also issued a statement.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” they said. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

On Instagram, the couple revealed their little one is due in November.

“Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue… November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!” they wrote. “Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!! #baby2due #babyforsyth #pregnant.”

Joy-Anna and Austin tied the knot in May 2017 at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas.

The Counting On stars welcomed their first child, a healthy baby boy named Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on Feb. 23, 2018. Baby Gideon arrived at 3:39 p.m., measuring 22 inches long and weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son,” they told PEOPLE at the time. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

Their baby no. 2 news comes after last week’s announcement that Joy-Anna’s brother Josh Duggar and his wife Anna are expecting their sixth child. Jessa (Seewald) Duggar is also pregnant, expecting her third child with husband Ben Seewald, and Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar is expecting her second child with husband Joseph Duggar.