Little Duggars
23 featured stories since

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Expecting Second Child: 'Table for 4 Sounds Perfect!'

The Counting On stars are parents to 14-month-old son Gideon

By Aurelie Corinthios
May 01, 2019 01:51 PM

Another Duggar baby is on the way.

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth, already parents to 14-month-old son Gideon, are expecting baby no. 2. The family announced the news Wednesday on their website.

“The Bible is right, there is no greater JOY than seeing your children walk in truth,” said Joy-Anna’s parents Jim Bob Duggar, 53, and Michelle Duggar, 52. “We have loved watching Austin and Joy build their lives together as a married couple and as parents. Their love for God, each other, Gideon, and others is genuine and inspiring. We could not be more thankful as we watch their lives unfold day by day. A new baby will bring even more joy and blessings to their lives and ours. We are on cloud nine that another grandbaby will make a debut in 2019!”

RELATED: Gideon! Israel! Spurgeon! Your Official Guide to the Next Generation of Duggars

Joy-Anna, 21, and Austin, 25, also issued a statement.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” they said. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

On Instagram, the couple revealed their little one is due in November.

“Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue… November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!” they wrote. “Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!! #baby2due #babyforsyth #pregnant.”

Skip
Little Duggars
23 featured stories since
Duggars: Josh and Anna Duggar Expecting Third Child
3/11/2013
Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Pregnant: Star Posts Poll to Guest Baby Gender
9/23/2015
Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Pregnant: Star Posts Pregnancy Video
9/29/2015
Jessa Duggar Seewald Pregnant: Duggars Reacts to Second Baby
8/23/2016
Pregnant Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Debuts Her Growing Baby Bump in Family Photo — See the Sweet Pic!
10/14/2016
Pregnant Jinger Duggar's Husband Jeremy Hopes Their Baby Will 'Look, Act and Be' Just Like Her
1/5/2018
Joy-Anna Duggar Says She's 'Still Very Pregnant' as She Gives a Tour of Her House
1/18/2018
Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shares First Bump Photo at 15 Weeks: 'Baby Is the Size of an Apple'
1/29/2018
Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Shares a Snap of Her Baby Bump 9 Days Before Due Date
2/13/2018
Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shares 18-Week Bump Update: 'Baby Is the Size of a Bell Pepper'
2/18/2018
Pregnant Jinger Duggar Is Halfway Through First Pregnancy — See Her Adorable 20-Week Baby Bump!
3/5/2018
Jinger Duggar Is 22 Weeks Along in Her Pregnancy — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
3/19/2018
Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Sweet New Photos with Husband Jeremy
3/27/2018
Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shows Off Her 6-Month Baby Bump After Revealing She's Expecting a Girl
4/26/2018
Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shares Pictures from Her Gorgeous Maternity Photo Shoot
6/27/2018
38 Weeks! Pregnant Jinger Duggar Stuns in New Maternity Photo as She Cradles Her Baby Bump
7/6/2018
'Almost There!' Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shares Sweet Photo of Her 38-Week Baby Bump
7/10/2018
Jessa Duggar Seewald Is Pregnant with Her Third Child: 'God Has Blessed Us with a Baby'
1/9/2019
Anna Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Sixth Child with Husband Josh
4/26/2019
Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Expecting Second Child: 'Table for 4 Sounds Perfect!'
5/1/2019
Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Shares 10-Week Ultrasound Video: 'Looking Forward to Meeting This Baby!'
5/8/2019
Pregnant Amy Duggar Wears Her '1st Pair of Maternity Jeans' as She Shows Off 18-Week Bump
5/9/2019
Pregnant Amy Duggar Shows Off Her 19-Week Baby Bump: 'I See You!'
5/18/2019

RELATED: ‘Exhausted’ Joy-Anna Duggar ‘Was Just Ready to Get the Baby Here’ During Difficult Labor

Joy-Anna and Austin tied the knot in May 2017 at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas.

The Counting On stars welcomed their first child, a healthy baby boy named Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on Feb. 23, 2018. Baby Gideon arrived at 3:39 p.m., measuring 22 inches long and weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son,” they told PEOPLE at the time. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

Their baby no. 2 news comes after last week’s announcement that Joy-Anna’s brother Josh Duggar and his wife Anna are expecting their sixth child. Jessa (Seewald) Duggar is also pregnant, expecting her third child with husband Ben Seewald, and Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar is expecting her second child with husband Joseph Duggar.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.