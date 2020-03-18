Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant After Suffering Miscarriage: 'My Heart Is Just Going to Melt'

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth have a baby on the way!

The Counting On star, 22, announced on Instagram Wednesday that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl due in August.

“Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!!” she wrote. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

The couple, already parents to 2-year-old son Gideon, also spoke out in a TLC video.

“I’m pretty nervous about raising a girl,” said Austin, 26. “They are going to take a little more work than the boys. I feel like Gideon, he’s tough and he’ll eat anything, but I feel like a girl, we’re going to have to pamper a little bit more. But I am so excited.”

“My heart is just going to melt as soon as I meet her,” said Joy-Anna. “And I’m just so excited to dress her up in bows and fluffy dresses. It’s going to be fun.”

Joy-Anna also said she hopes their baby girl gets her husband’s “patience and his work ethic.”

“If she’s just like you, she’ll be perfect,” Austin said. “I married the most perfect lady in the whole world, so if she’s like you, she’ll be great.”

The happy news comes after the TLC stars revealed last July that Joy-Anna had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at 20 weeks.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of her and Austin cradling their stillborn daughter. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!”

“Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!” she added before recognizing her best friend, Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates. “Thank you, @carlinbates98 for coming to town to be here for me and for doing my hair and makeup for pictures with our little girl!”

Despite the devastating loss of their daughter, who they named Annabelle Elise, Joy-Anna said she and her family remained hopeful.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” she said. “Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord.”