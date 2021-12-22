Joy-Anna Duggar shared an Instagram reel to show the "real life" side of her busy day-to-day

Joy-Anna Duggar Pokes Fun at Her Look as a Busy Mom of 2: 'This Is Real Life'

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is getting real about her busy life.

On Wednesday, the 19 Kids and Counting alum, who shares 3½-year-old son Gideon and 16-month-old daughter Evelyn Mae with husband Austin Forsyth, posted a reel on Instagram of herself in pajamas and a graphic T-shirt while holding her toddler.

"When you finally see yourself in the mirror after looking like this all day. 💯🤣," the mom of two, 24, joked in the caption.

"This is real life. Oily hair, breakouts, Christmas pj pants paired with my colorful Texas-tee. It's my sign of getting a lot done!" she added. "Anyone else out there relate?"

Joy-Anna shares several photos and videos of her family of four on social media.

Also on Wednesday, the proud parent shared highlights from their recent holiday-themed outing. "Christmas lights, horse riding & funnel cakes.🎄 I'd say the kids had a pretty enjoyable evening!" she wrote.

Before the holiday season, the reality star previously showed fans how she and her husband plan to renovate an old RV that she plans to take on family road trips.

She posted the "before" photos on Instagram in August, writing, "HERE is the project we've been working on!"